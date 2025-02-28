Sanker’s Coffee & Tea: A seven-decade-old tale of a sweet aroma

Commuters who make their way from Pulimoodu Junction, past the Secretariat, and towards MG Road, are almost always treated to a whiff of sweet aroma emanating from Sanker’s Coffee & Tea, a nearly 75-year-old establishment.

Here, if you stop to observe, you’ll notice the large sacks of glossy brown coffee beans neatly tucked into the shop’s corner. The aroma, it is clear, is from when the roasted beans are ground. The steady hum of an old grinder could also be heard.

K P Sivaram, the shop’s owner, watches the machine closely. He ensures that the beans are roasted just right—not too light or too dark. Only then will they create a perfect balance, a smooth yet textured taste that promises a strong, flavourful cup of coffee.

“It was my father P K Parameswaran Nair who started the business. He supplied freshly ground coffee powder and tea leaves to restaurants and hotels across the city. He would buy raw coffee beans from wholesalers, roast and grind them at home, then personally goes and delivers them,” Sivaram recalls.

“Later, when he realised that the demand was growing, my father opened a shop, and that’s how this place came to be — in 1952. Back then, shops like this were rare. I think we were the first in Thiruvananthapuram. It started small, but as the business grew, we expanded,” he adds.