Teaser: Death of a house — a play by Roshan Mathew and team

Death of a home and how it affects children. This is the central theme and story of the theatre production Bye-Bye By-pass of Roshan Mathew and team.

The drama centres around the personal experience of Roshan — one of the “most important stories” in his life. How a development project took away the ancestral home where he and his cousins spent much of their summer vacations.

“We have been seeing many children losing their homes the past one and half years. Be it in Wayanad or Palestine... So I felt this story that I have can be told at this time,” explains Roshan.

The story originated with a small thread, losing a beloved home — Athimootil House, where three generations etched out their lives.

Now, the house is about to be demolished for a new Bpass Road. The drama unfolds through the eyes of four children who witness the house’s demise.

And it developed into a full-fledged tale after the team got together and started discussing the screenplay, Roshan says.

Ultimately, the play that deals with the grappling subject of the loss of a home, is created as a comedy, with children taking centre-stage. A walk down memory lane to the summer vacations of yore, with laughter, quarrels, a little bit of tears and a whole lot of fun. Along with Roshan, Francis Thomas and Shruthi Ramachandran join as writers.