Two held, 74.8 grams MDMA seized in Manjeshwar

KASARGOD: Two people in possession of 74.8 grams of MDMA were arrested by the police in Manjeshwar.

The accused were identified as Sayyad Hafreez (25) and Muhammed Zameer S K (24), natives of Miyapadavu.

The police had been closely monitoring the activities of the accused for several months. The accused were primarily operating from Bengaluru.

They were involved in the smuggling of MDMA and distributing it for sale in various parts of Kerala.

The arrest marked a significant breakthrough in dismantling key networks of the drug mafia operating across the states of Karnataka and Kerala, with law enforcement authorities taking strict action against the operations.

It included the seizure of the scooter that was used for the transportation and distribution of the illicit drugs.

The arrest was carried out as part of the Safe Kasaragod project, an anti-drug initiative led by Kasaragod Police Chief Shilpa D, IPS, aimed at curbing drug-related activities in the region.

The accused were arrested by a team led by Kasaragod DySP Sunil Kumar C K, Manjeswar Sub-Inspector Ratheesh Gopi, ASI Sadan, and CPOs Nijin Kumar and Rajish Kattampally.