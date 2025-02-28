UDF plans statewide protests against central, state governments

KOCHI: The United Democratic Front (UDF) will conduct a series of protests against both the central and state governments, to address the various livelihood concerns of the common people and focus on issues and challenges faced by coastal and high-range communities, and ongoing political matters like the protest by ASHA workers.

The string of agitations will begin with a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat on March 5, to protest against the increase in murders and drug proliferation in the state, a high-level meeting of the opposition front held in Kochi on Thursday has decided.

This will be followed by day-and-night protests in front of all local self-government institutions on March 13, against the reduction in SC, ST, and minority welfare funds. Forest office marches on April 10 will be conducted in high-range districts, with the participation of farmers, while a nine-day coastal protest march led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will take place from April 21-30, covering the route from Nellikunnu in Kasaragod to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, despite formulating plans for widespread protests, smaller allies have expressed concern over internal issues within the front, including squabbles over the chief ministerial candidate and the controversies surrounding Shashi Tharoor.

“There were minor discussions on concerns raised by constituents. But, these didn’t escalate,” a UDF insider said on condition of anonymity. The meeting also stressed the need to politically expose the LDF government, he said.

Speaking to reporters, UDF convenor M M Hassan criticised the state government, saying that despite murders having increased during its rule, no significant action has been taken. He also emphasised the need for a statewide movement against drug abuse and crime.

“Under the current government, Kerala has become a haven for drugs. The ruling party is fostering a culture that encourages violence and protects criminals. The police and excise departments remain inactive.” Intensifying the claim, Hassan said that many accused in drug-related cases belong to the DYFI and the SFI.