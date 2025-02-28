Woman, two daughters found dead on railway track in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM: A woman and her two daughters were found dead on the railway track near Ettumanoor in the Kottayam district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shiny Kuriakose (43) and her daughters Aleena (11) and Ivana (10).

According to a preliminary assessment, the three allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the Kottayam-Nilambur Express in the wee hours.

The Express had passed the Kottayam railway station at 5.15 am.

The police took further proceedings after being informed by the loco pilot at the Ettumanoor railway station.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)