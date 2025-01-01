Dance event organisers have direct links with CPM, alleges Kerala LoP Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday alleged that the organisers of the mega dance event who collected significant sums of money from the participants have direct ties with the CPM. He also held the Kerala Police, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), and local civic authorities responsible for Congress MLA Uma Thomas’ accident.

Criticising Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian for claiming there were no lapses in the event’s conduct, Satheesan alleged it demonstrated CPM’s support for the organisers. “How can a minister defend the organisers while the police are investigating the incident? This suggests CPM backing. A thorough probe into the event’s conduct and money collection is essential,” he said.

After visiting Uma at the hospital, Satheesan accused the organisers of fraud and alleged police inaction despite complaints from participants. “Fraudulent programmes like these exploit people with the ruling party’s support. Those behind this event have ties with CPM, which is why the minister is defending them,” he added. Satheesan also criticised the GCDA engineering wing and police for failing to ensure proper security arrangements, citing similar lapses during an accident at Cusat in 2023.

Meanwhile, Satheesan also alleged that the government’s decision to grant one-month parole to Kodi Suni, the key accused in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, and others involved in serious criminal cases both inside and outside prison shows the CPM is afraid of criminals.

“Kerala has a government that lives in fear of serious criminals. The accused are blackmailing CPM leaders, and are involved in all kinds of criminal cases, including gold smuggling, gold mining, and drugs, while the government is afraid of them. These accused are threatening CPM leaders of revealing the conspiracy in the TP murder case. If they reveal what the conspiracy was, many CPM leaders currently living comfortably will be arrested,” he alleged.