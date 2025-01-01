Forest bathing to plogging: New fitness trends taking root in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As fitness becomes the choice of modern lifestyles, unconventional fitness practices are taking root in the state. From connecting with nature through forest bathing to cleaning up while running with plogging, these activities are gaining traction for their approaches to health and well-being.

While many might assume forest bathing to be taking a shower in the woods, it’s far more than that. Rooted in the Japanese concept of Shinrin Yoku, forest bathing involves immersing oneself in nature to rejuvenate both mind and body.

“It’s about connecting with nature and letting it heal your physical and mental health,” said Ritu Goyal Harish, founder of Ease India Travel. The practice does not require rigorous physical effort. Instead, it’s a meditative process that allows the body to absorb the therapeutic elements of the forest, from its fresh air, sounds of rustling trees and birds, and to the soothing aromas released by trees.

“In today’s technology-driven lives, stress and depression are rampant. Forest bathing offers a solution, with sessions lasting 20 minutes to an hour. Guided sessions, available in places like Wayanad, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, are growing in popularity. In Kerala, a session costs Rs 1,000,” said Ritu Goyal.

Another is plogging. An eco-friendly workout that combines jogging with litter collection, it, too, is catching on in the state. The Sweden Alumni Network India - Kerala Chapter has organised plogging events for two consecutive years in the past and plans to continue it in 2025.

These campaigns often involve youth, school students, and Rotary Club members, promoting both fitness and environmental responsibility. “When such activities gain traction, people naturally develop an aversion to littering,” said E P Mohandas, a member of the Bathery Rotary Club.

Past plogging drives have been conducted in Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, with participation growing steadily.

Retro walking, or walking backwards, is another rising trend in the fitness world. This underrated exercise engages muscles differently, reduces stress on the knees and lower back and improves balance and posture. “Backward walking is a way to challenge your muscles, especially in the abdomen and lower limbs,” said Riyas Mohammed of G Farm in Thiruvananthapuram. Suitable for all ages, it’s an accessible way to enhance overall fitness. “It is mostly done in groups or with two people,” said Riyas.