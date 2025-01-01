Forest bathing to plogging: New fitness trends taking root in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As fitness becomes the choice of modern lifestyles, unconventional fitness practices are taking root in the state. From connecting with nature through forest bathing to cleaning up while running with plogging, these activities are gaining traction for their approaches to health and well-being.
While many might assume forest bathing to be taking a shower in the woods, it’s far more than that. Rooted in the Japanese concept of Shinrin Yoku, forest bathing involves immersing oneself in nature to rejuvenate both mind and body.
“It’s about connecting with nature and letting it heal your physical and mental health,” said Ritu Goyal Harish, founder of Ease India Travel. The practice does not require rigorous physical effort. Instead, it’s a meditative process that allows the body to absorb the therapeutic elements of the forest, from its fresh air, sounds of rustling trees and birds, and to the soothing aromas released by trees.
“In today’s technology-driven lives, stress and depression are rampant. Forest bathing offers a solution, with sessions lasting 20 minutes to an hour. Guided sessions, available in places like Wayanad, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, are growing in popularity. In Kerala, a session costs Rs 1,000,” said Ritu Goyal.
Another is plogging. An eco-friendly workout that combines jogging with litter collection, it, too, is catching on in the state. The Sweden Alumni Network India - Kerala Chapter has organised plogging events for two consecutive years in the past and plans to continue it in 2025.
These campaigns often involve youth, school students, and Rotary Club members, promoting both fitness and environmental responsibility. “When such activities gain traction, people naturally develop an aversion to littering,” said E P Mohandas, a member of the Bathery Rotary Club.
Past plogging drives have been conducted in Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, with participation growing steadily.
Retro walking, or walking backwards, is another rising trend in the fitness world. This underrated exercise engages muscles differently, reduces stress on the knees and lower back and improves balance and posture. “Backward walking is a way to challenge your muscles, especially in the abdomen and lower limbs,” said Riyas Mohammed of G Farm in Thiruvananthapuram. Suitable for all ages, it’s an accessible way to enhance overall fitness. “It is mostly done in groups or with two people,” said Riyas.
Aqua, goat yoga catching on in state
Traditional yoga is also being reinvented with creative variations like aerial yoga, aqua yoga and goat yoga. Aerial Yoga, or flying yoga, uses fabric hammocks suspended from the ceiling to explore poses that improve flexibility, build strength, and provide a sense of weightlessness.
“It combines yoga, aerial acrobatics and pilates for a simplified practice of traditional yoga. But it is not suitable for all ages. Traditional yoga practice does not require a fabric or any other properties. So, in order to simplify it by providing support is what aerial yoga offers. It can have more steps than that of traditional yoga but the root remains the same,” said Dr Akhil Tom Mather, physician at Arogyamantra, an ayurvedic clinic in Kottayam.
Spinal decompression, enhanced flexibility and improved balance are some of the benefits, added Akhil Tom. Aqua Yoga, on the other hand, is practised in water, using its resistance to create a gentle yet effective workout.
“Ideal for people with joint pain or mobility issues, it combines yoga poses, breathwork, and meditation adapted to the aquatic environment. It mainly helps minimise injuries,” said Sudakshna Thampi, a Kochi-based yoga coach. Other sought-after activities are goat yoga, puppy yoga and other animal-related practices. Though popular in western countries, it is gradually picking up in the country and the state.
“Mostly done for adoption purposes, it has less to do with physical and mental fitness though it is being marketed as fitness choices,” said the yoga coach.
Whether it’s healing through nature, cleaning the environment while working out, or exploring innovative forms of yoga, these activities are reshaping how people approach fitness. But to call it a trend, there is a long way to go.
“Though people are seeking out new activities, one cannot call it a trend. Aqua yoga and aerial yoga have been here for more than a decade. If it should pick up, first fitness itself should become a trend. Gym, yoga and boxing are the only few activities that are sought after,” added Sudakshna Thampi.