Give up obsolete rituals in temples: Swami Sachidananda

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sivagiri Mutt president Swami Sachidananda has asked the temples under the control of the mutt and SNDP Yogam to give up those rituals which prohibit male devotees who visit temples wearing upper garments.

He also said that this should be corrected while speaking at the maha sammelan at the Mutt on Tuesday.

“Preventing male devotees from wearing upper garments while entering temples was implemented to make sure that only Brahmins entered temples. The guidance of the mutt is that this ritual should be stopped,” said Swami Sachidananda.