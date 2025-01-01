MT’s films significant amid attempts to denigrate Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when attempts are being made by certain quarters to use art forms such as cinema as a tool to denigrate Kerala, movies scripted and helmed by the late M T Vasudevan Nair assume significance, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He was speaking after inaugurating the state government’s programme to commemorate the celebrated filmmaker at Tagore Theatre here on Tuesday.

“Propaganda films are indiscriminately spreading lies and denigrating Kerala. Even people in responsible positions promote such movies. It is at this time that we realise the importance of MT’s movies such as Nirmalyam and Olavum Theeravum,” he said.

Pinarayi also remembered how there was immense pressure on MT to throw open Thunchan Parambu, the birthplace of Thunchath Ezhuthachan, to communal forces.

“Though he received life threats, MT upheld secularism as the cornerstone of Thunchan Parambu. Secular Kerala will always be indebted to him for it,” he said. Pinarayi said, “MT had always taken care to lead society through a progressive path using his literary works.

He had said he would not be able to make another movie like Nirmalyam at the present time. His words could be seen as a mirror held to the changing environment in the country.”