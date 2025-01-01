Scooter rider obstructs ambulance for 22 km in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The irresponsible act by a scooter rider, who refused to give way to an ambulance that was carrying a patient from Wayanad to Kozhikode for over an hour, has sparked outrage and triggered calls for action against the culprit.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Monday, while the ambulance was transporting a patient, who was in critical condition, from Meppadi in Wayanad to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The scooter rider deliberately blocked the ambulance for approximately 22km, and refused to give way despite the ambulance’s repeated use of sirens and horns.

The ordeal came to an end at Karanthur Junction, where a crowded roadway allowed the ambulance to take a detour and proceed towards the hospital. The patient, who arrived at the MCH emergency department an hour later than anticipated, received immediate attention, thanks to the ambulance crew’s coordination with the hospital staff during transit.

Passengers in the ambulance submitted video evidence and the scooter’s license number to the regional transport office (RTO).

Recently, two critically-ill patients died after the ambulances transporting them got stuck in traffic blocks on the NH at Kakkanchery in Malappuram, where road widening work is ongoing.

The Kozhikode chapter of the Ambulance Drivers Association has announced a protest against what it termed “inhumane practices” by the public, which are increasingly hindering the ambulance drivers’ ability to provide emergency services.