CM’s reading would only help Sangh: Kerala LoP V D Satheesan on Sanatana Dharma row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the chief minister triggered a row by challenging the Sangh parivar narrative linking Sanatana Dharma and Sree Narayana Guru, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Pinarayi Vijayan’s interpretation would only help the Hindu nationalist organisations.

“The CM linked Sanatana Dharma to the varna system. By doing so, he bestowed the right of Sanatana Dharma to the Sangh parivar,” Satheesan told reporters at Sivagiri on Wednesday.

Sanatana Dharma is a cultural tradition, he said. “It encompasses the concepts of Advaita, Thathwamasi, the Vedas and the Upanishads. Attributing Sanatana Dharma to the Sangh Parivar is like branding templegoers as RSS followers. Sanatana Dharma and the Hindu tradition were misused by priests and kings, and this trend is visible in other religions as well,” Satheesan said.

Satheesan said he does not support Chaturvarnya. “Sree Narayana Guru also spoke about the relevance of Sanatana Dharma. There is no communal element in the concept. The chief minister misinterpreted it. He should not drive Hindus to the RSS camp,” he said.

Sanatana Dharma should remain a tradition of the country, Satheesan remarked.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran, however, had a different take. In his address earlier in the day, Sudhakaran said there were attempts to confine Sree Narayana Guru to Varnashrama and Chaturvarnya in the name of Sanatana Dharma.

“Such attempts will be opposed,” he said.