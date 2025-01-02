Former editor of Samakalika Malayalam S Jayachandran Nair passes away

KOCHI: Writer S Jayachandran Nair, 85, who revolutionised magazine journalism in Malayalam, passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

As the founding editor of Samakalika Malayalam, the news and literary magazine of TNIE, Jayachandran Nair was instrumental in giving a new face to magazine journalism.

Born at Sree Varaham in Thiruvananthapuram, S Jayachandran Nair started his career as a journalist with Kaumudi Newspaper in 1957. In 1975 he became the editor of literary and culture magazine Kala Kaumudi. He served as editor of Samakalika Malayalam from its launch in 1997 to 2013.

When TNIE launched Samakalika Malayalam, Jayachandran Nair brought celebrated literary critic M Krishnan Nair, whose column Sahitya Varabhalam which had a huge readership. The column was published in Samakalika Malayalam till the demise of Krishnan Nair in 2006.

He had scripted and produced award-winning movies Piravi and Swam, directed by Shaji N Karun. He was bestowed the Sahitya Akademi award in 2012 for his autobiography Ente Pradakshina Vazhikal. Other literary works include Rosadalangal, Puzhayum Kadalum, Alakalillatha Aakasam, Veyilthundukal and Unmadathinte Sooryakanthikal.

He has been honoured with K Balakrishnan Award, K C Sebastian Award, K Vijayaraghavan Award, M V Paily Journalism Award and C H Muhammed Koya Award and Chalachitra Academy Award. His book Mounaprarthana Pole on film director G Aravindan was selected for the National Film Award for Best Film Critic in 2018. The cremation will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday night. He is survived by his wife Saraswathy Amma, daughter Deepa and son Jaydeep.