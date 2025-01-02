Health condition of Congress MLA Uma Thomas improves

KOCHI: The health condition of Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, who sustained injuries after falling off the stage during an event at JLN Stadium, has improved, according to updates from her doctors on her official Facebook page.

“Her health has improved, which is a positive sign. But she is still suffering from severe pain, and she is being administered medication to ease the pain. She is moderately able to breathe on her own now, but we will continue to keep her on ventilator support until she is fully able to breathe properly,” said Dr Krishnanunni Polakkulath, medical director of Renai Medicity.

The MLA had gained consciousness and recognised her family. But she does not remember the incident that happened on Sunday, the medical team said.

The doctors of Renai Medicity responded to the media on Wednesday morning after a post on the MLA’s Facebook page provided positive updates on her health.

“Sedation has been reduced as has ventilator support. She moved her limbs yesterday and her entire body today. She wished everyone a happy New Year,“ the post said.