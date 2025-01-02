‘His work helped researchers understand traditional medicine practices’

I have never met Professor K S Manilal. In fact, I heard about him only about 10 years ago and hardly imagined how his work would affect my life. Like most Malayalis I had been blissfully unaware of the 17th-century magnum opus ‘Hortus Malabaricus’ (Garden of Malabar) which the then Dutch Governor of Kochi, Henrik Van Rheede, had compiled in Latin about the medicinal plants of Kerala.

Comprising 12 volumes (each volume coming to about 500 pages) with wonderfully accurate drawings of the 742 plants that any botanist today would be proud of, these books were accessible to only those who knew Latin.

I cannot imagine the bravery and determination of Prof Manilal, a botanist working with the Calicut University, as he ventured forth to translate the 6,000 pages of Hortus Malabaricus to English and Malayalam in 1969.

Not only did he learn Latin and translate the 12 volumes but he and his team also travelled across Kerala and identified and collected specimens of every plant, which is now maintained in a herbarium in the Calicut University.

He ensured an exact word-by-word translation of the original volumes and maintained the layout and presentation of the original books in the new publications. He also added a new page for every plant, providing its correct botanical name and some additional information on current location and use.

The English version was published in 2003 and the Malayalam version in 2008. Since then, it has helped thousands of researchers and plant enthusiasts across the world understand the wonderfully diverse flora of Kerala and the traditional medicine practices which supplemented Ayurveda.