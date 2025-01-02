Infectious disease fatalities more than double from pre-Covid levels

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deaths from infectious diseases have more than doubled from pre-Covid levels, with 566 fatalities reported in 2024, up 140% from 234 in 2019.

While the death toll has gradually risen across the 20 or so categories of communicable diseases tracked by the health department, the significant rise in leptospirosis-related fatalities stands out.

In 2024, leptospirosis accounted for nearly one-third of all deaths from infectious diseases. The fatality rate of hepatitis A has also seen a notable increase.

Public health experts are concerned about the heightened risk of post-Covid morbidity, alongside the rising death rate due to increased exposure to infectious environments.

As the health community debated what to prioritise, Covid-19 served as a wake-up call to strengthen surveillance and prevention strategies for communicable diseases – over non-communicable diseases. Yet, there are growing concerns that the pandemic has been largely forgotten, at the expense of increasing morbidity and mortality rates.

“We stopped learning after the pandemic. The pandemic has weakened our immune systems, which could have triggered the virulence of other viruses,” said Dr P S Shajahan, a pulmonary medicine professor at Alappuzha Government TD Medical College and vice-chairman of the IMA Research Cell.

“Infectious diseases should be given the same priority as lifestyle diseases. Early detection, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases are crucial for public health,” he added.