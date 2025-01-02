Kerala opposition alleges Rs 101 crore loss in KFC's dubious investment in Anil Ambani's Reliance Commercial Finance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing the state-owned Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) of "severe corruption", Leader of the Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday demanded an investigation into its alleged involvement in causing a Rs 101 crore loss to the state exchequer by investing in the financially struggling Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader alleged that KFC had "unlawfully and dubiously" invested Rs 60. 8 crore in the Anil Ambani-promoted RCFL.

He claimed that KFC, established under the State Financial Corporations Act, of 1951, to provide loans to small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), had diverted funds meant for state industries to RCFL on April 26, 2018.

Former Finance Minister and senior CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating, "The Leader of the Opposition should provide evidence to support his claims."

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal also refuted the allegations, asserting that the investment made in 2018 was carried out in accordance with the law.

Satheesan countered by pointing out that the decision to invest was taken during KFC's Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) meeting on April 19, 2018.

He noted that this investment was made at a time when Anil Ambani's companies were facing severe financial crises between 2015 and 2018.