Kerala witnesses record December temperature

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the rest of the country, especially north India, continues to be in the grip of a severe winter, Kerala is witnessing an unusual trend - a heatwave-like condition.

On Tuesday, the state recorded its highest ever maximum temperature for December as Kannur registered 37.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Wednesday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a heat warning for the state following temperature alerts from IMD. The forecast said Kerala is likely to witness a temperature 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal on Thursday.

Going by the seasonal forecast for January and February, the state is likely to have above normal temperatures, IMD Kerala Director Neetha K Gopal told TNIE.

“The state was supposed to experience a cool period. Normally, we get northerly wind during this time, but now we are getting strong easterly winds. So, the temperature is not dipping,” she said.