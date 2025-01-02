Kerala witnesses record December temperature

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the rest of the country, especially north India, continues to be in the grip of a severe winter, Kerala is witnessing an unusual trend - a heatwave-like condition.
On Tuesday, the state recorded its highest ever maximum temperature for December as Kannur registered 37.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
On Wednesday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a heat warning for the state following temperature alerts from IMD. The forecast said Kerala is likely to witness a temperature 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal on Thursday.
Going by the seasonal forecast for January and February, the state is likely to have above normal temperatures, IMD Kerala Director Neetha K Gopal told TNIE.
“The state was supposed to experience a cool period. Normally, we get northerly wind during this time, but now we are getting strong easterly winds. So, the temperature is not dipping,” she said.
Avoid sun from 11 am to 3 pm today: KSDMA
“Also, because of the clear sky, we are feeling more heat. The temperature may not go up like in summer but the above normal temperature will continue in the coming days,” Neetha said.
The state is expected to receive rain on January 9 and 10, the forecast said.
“Apart from the rainy days, the state is unlikely to have cool weather,” she added.
Meanwhile, KSDMA has advised the public to avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm on Thursday.
According to M G Manoj, a scientist with the Cusat Radar Research Centre, the above-normal temperature is the result of a convection band located between Sri Lanka and the equator. The condition will persist for another week, he said.
“Southern India is the hottest during this season in the country. Kerala, located at the southern tip, will experience heat. There is no cloud formation. The sun is positioned perpendicular and hence we will experience above normal temperatures,” Manoj pointed out.
The previous highest temperature for the month - 36.8 degrees Celsius - was recorded on December 29, 2016.