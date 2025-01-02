Man ​dies ​after car overturned and caught fire in Kerala

KOLLAM: A 38-year-old man died after his car veered off the road, plunged into a trench, overturned, and caught fire at Ozhukupara. The victim has been identified as Lenish Robinson, a resident of Edamulackal panchayat.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the incident likely occurred late Wednesday night, when the car accidentally went off the road. The Chadayamangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe.

“The primary investigation suggests it may be an accident. However, we need a detailed investigation regarding the incident. A forensic team from Kollam has already inspected the site,” a source at the Chadayamangalam police station said.

At around 6 a.m. on Thursday, local residents working nearby discovered the burnt vehicle and the body inside. They immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and took custody of the car and the remains. The body was shifted to Paripally Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

Family members revealed that Robinson was employed at a private IT firm in Ernakulam and had returned to his native place to celebrate Christmas and New Year. "On Wednesday, after a celebration at his home, he went to Anchal to watch a movie with his wife and children. Later, he dropped his wife at her home in Alanchery village and was driving alone when the accident occurred," said a relative of the deceased.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place on Saturday, following the completion of the post-mortem examination.