Nimisha’s mom ‘still hopeful’ as efforts continue to save her from death row
PALAKKAD: Prema Kumari, the mother of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on a death row in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, remains steadfast in her hope to save her daughter.
Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Prema Kumari said she firmly believes her daughter can be saved with the collective efforts of Indians and the international council working for her release.
“I’m still hopeful that Nimisha will come back to us this New Year. I believe every Indian will support me and the council in this mission,” Prema Kumari said.
Prema Kumari has been in Yemen for the past eight months, unflaggingly interacting with government officials and coordinating with the Save Nimisha Priya International Council, formed to secure her daughter’s release.
Samuel Jerome Bhaskaran, a member of the council, stated that they have been in touch with key officials in Yemen and intermediaries who might assist in the cause.
“Some important meetings are scheduled for the coming two days and we are putting all our efforts for Nimisha’s release,” he said.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday that it is providing full support to secure Priya’s release. ‘The Indian government is aware of Nimisha Priya’s sentencing and is assisting her family in exploring all legal avenues,’ the MEA said in a statement.
Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death by Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi for her alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi. The Save Nimisha Priya International Council remains optimistic about the possibility of negotiations with Mahdi’s family, potentially securing a pardon in exchange for “blood money,” as per Yemen customs.
In 2023, the Yemeni Supreme Court rejected an appeal against Priya’s trial court conviction, and President Al-Alimi upheld the sentence. With no further legal options, the council is now focusing on convincing the victim’s family and tribal leaders to forgive Priya, a crucial step for her release.