Nimisha’s mom ‘still hopeful’ as efforts continue to save her from death row

PALAKKAD: Prema Kumari, the mother of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on a death row in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, remains steadfast in her hope to save her daughter.

Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Prema Kumari said she firmly believes her daughter can be saved with the collective efforts of Indians and the international council working for her release.

“I’m still hopeful that Nimisha will come back to us this New Year. I believe every Indian will support me and the council in this mission,” Prema Kumari said.

Prema Kumari has been in Yemen for the past eight months, unflaggingly interacting with government officials and coordinating with the Save Nimisha Priya International Council, formed to secure her daughter’s release.

Samuel Jerome Bhaskaran, a member of the council, stated that they have been in touch with key officials in Yemen and intermediaries who might assist in the cause.

“Some important meetings are scheduled for the coming two days and we are putting all our efforts for Nimisha’s release,” he said.