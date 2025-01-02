Over 32 lakh pilgrims visited Sabarimala hill shrine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 32 lakh pilgrims visited the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple during the ongoing Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has said.

The minister said the pilgrimage was progressing smoothly and the shrine was witnessing huge crowds. Arrangements have been made for the Thiruvabharanam procession.

The annual Harivarasanam Award of the Travancore Devaswom Board will be presented to lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. It will be presented at a function to be held at Sabarimala on January 14.

Revolutionary call: Vasavan

Vasavan termed Sivagiri Mutt chief Swami Sathchidananda’s call for lifting the shirt ban at Hindu temples as revolutionary. He and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seconded the suggestion at the meeting in which Swami made the demand.

Consultations are required to take a decision on lifting the ban at Devaswom Board temples. The minister said he only aired his personal view.

Vasavan found no wrong in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement against portraying Sree Narayana Guru as a proponent of Sanatana Dharma. In his grand speech at Sivagiri, the CM listed the reasons behind his argument.

Vasavan said the people who distort history are attempting to distort Guru’s history as well.