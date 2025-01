THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday unveiled the township project to rehabilitate the victims of the July 30 Wayanad landslides.

Estimated to cost Rs 750 crore, the township will come up on 58.5 hectares and 48.96 hectares of the Nedumbala Estate in Kottapadi village and Elstone Estate in Kalpetta village, respectively, in Wayanad.

The cabinet decision comes five days after the Kerala High Court, while dismissing the pleas of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd and Elstone Tea Estates Ltd on December 27 allowed the government to take over land for the project.

As per the cabinet’s decision, each beneficiary family will receive either five cents of land at Elstone Estate or 10 cents at Nedumbala Estate, calculated on the basis of the land value.

Pinarayi said the government will strive to complete rehabilitation as early as possible. “Activities are ongoing so that the final list of disaster-affected families is released by January 25,” he said.

Families that lived in houses in the ‘no-go’ zone will also be rehabilitated as part of the project, he said. A study done after the disaster had identified certain areas surrounding the affected places as landslide-prone and classified the houses there as ‘no-go’ zone.