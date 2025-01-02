Stage had major safety flaws: police report on Uma Thomas mishap

KOCHI: A police investigation into the mishap on Sunday that left Uma Thomas MLA seriously injured after falling nearly 15ft off a dais at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Kaloor, has revealed that the entire stage was constructed without any safety considerations.
This was stated in a report filed in court when three persons arrested in connection with the incident - Shameer Abdul Rahim, 38, Krishnakumar M D, 45, and Benny, 53 - were produced as part of remand procedures on Tuesday night.
According to the report, a two-level stage was constructed in the gallery of the stadium for the dance programme, organised to break a Guinness world record.
The stage was constructed using iron pipe stanchions at the bottom level. The base of the pipes rested perilously on concrete bricks to allow for adjustments in height, “The placement was such that any undue pressure would have seen the concrete bricks give way and the entire stage collapse,” the report said.
The gallery that housed the stage is at a height of 3.20 metres from the stadium’s ground level. The stage itself was 15.35 metres long and 8.90 metres wide. The first tier where the chairs for dignitaries, including Uma Thomas, were arranged had a width of just 2.50 metres.
As per the report, this tier, from which the MLA fell to the ground level, was too narrow for anyone standing. And in place of hand rails, queue barriers lined the edge. The MLA fell on to the concrete drainage covered with tiles.
Similarly, the agreement signed between event organisers Mridangavision and GCDA for renting the stadium stated that prior permission of Kochi corporation and fire and rescue services should be sought in case of alterations and additions to the stage.
The police investigation revealed that no such permission was taken.
“Flaws in the construction of the stage were pointed out by PWD engineers who examined the location following the accident. Fire and rescue service officers who examined the stage and other facilities also pointed out several flaws. In fact, no major safety measures were adopted. Considering these infractions, we decided to slap additional non-bailable offences against the accused,” a police officer said.