Stage had major safety flaws: police report on Uma Thomas mishap

KOCHI: A police investigation into the mishap on Sunday that left Uma Thomas MLA seriously injured after falling nearly 15ft off a dais at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Kaloor, has revealed that the entire stage was constructed without any safety considerations.

This was stated in a report filed in court when three persons arrested in connection with the incident - Shameer Abdul Rahim, 38, Krishnakumar M D, 45, and Benny, 53 - were produced as part of remand procedures on Tuesday night.

According to the report, a two-level stage was constructed in the gallery of the stadium for the dance programme, organised to break a Guinness world record.

The stage was constructed using iron pipe stanchions at the bottom level. The base of the pipes rested perilously on concrete bricks to allow for adjustments in height, “The placement was such that any undue pressure would have seen the concrete bricks give way and the entire stage collapse,” the report said.