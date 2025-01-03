Editor who revolutionised magazine journalism in Malayalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It could well be a curious coincidence that he bade adieu exactly a week after legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair breathed his last. For he could well be termed as MT’s favourite editor. It was he who first published MT’s magnum opus ‘Randamoozham’ in Kala Kaumudi, and later Varanasi in Samakalika Malayalam.
Veteran editor, author, critic and screenplay writer S Jayachandran Nair, 85, who revolutionised magazine journalism in Malayalam, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday.
As editor of Samakalika Malayalam Weekly, a sister publication of TNIE, Nair was instrumental not only in grooming young talents, but also bringing out notable works of senior writers. An editor par excellence, his ability to identify budding talents was well known, as writers like V P Sivakumar and Narendra Prasad began under him. Later as Samakalika Malayalam editor, he carried columns from a host of veteran authors like M N Vijayan, Madhavikkutty, O V Vijayan and Malayattoor Ramakrishnan.
When TNIE launched Samakalika Malayalam, he brought in celebrated literary critic M Krishnan Nair, whose column Sahitya Varaphalam had a huge readership. Similarly, he brought iconic illustrator artist Namboothiri who ushered in a new perspective to the literary works that appeared in the weekly.
Under his editorial leadership, Samakalika Malayalam carried an array of noteworthy works like Chidambara Smarana by poet Balachandran Chullikkad.
Similarly one of the last major interviews of Communist ideologue EMS Namboodiripad was carried in Samakalika Malayalam.
As an editor he was never reluctant to stand up for what he believed was right.
His contribution to film and cultural sphere noteworthy
His contributions as an editor span across the literary, political and cultural realms in Malayalam.
Nair contributed to Malayalam parallel cinema as well. He had scripted and produced award-winning movies ‘Piravi’ and ‘Swam’, directed by Shaji N Karun.
“Had it not been for him, I wouldn’t have become a filmmaker. When I was set to direct a film, he stood with me — not only as scriptwriter, but as a producer too,” said Shaji N Karun
Just two weeks ago, Nair had written to Shaji. He wanted to bring out a film based on Kadammanitta characters like Kattalan. “He sent me a collection of Kadammanitta poems along with a letter saying that these are inspiring imageries, and a film can be woven around these characters,” Shaji told TNIE.
Beginning his career with Kaumudi newspaper in 1957, Nair became the Editor of literary and culture magazine Kala Kaumudi in 1975.
He served as editor of Samakalika Malayalam from its launch in 1997 to 2013. He was bestowed the Sahitya Akademi award in 2012 for his autobiography ‘Ente Pradakshina Vazhikal’. Other literary works include ‘Rosadalangal’, ‘Puzhayum Kadalum’, ‘Alakalillatha Aakasam’, ‘Veyilthundukal’ and ‘Unmadathinte Sooryakanthikal’.