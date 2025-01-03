Editor who revolutionised magazine journalism in Malayalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It could well be a curious coincidence that he bade adieu exactly a week after legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair breathed his last. For he could well be termed as MT’s favourite editor. It was he who first published MT’s magnum opus ‘Randamoozham’ in Kala Kaumudi, and later Varanasi in Samakalika Malayalam.

Veteran editor, author, critic and screenplay writer S Jayachandran Nair, 85, who revolutionised magazine journalism in Malayalam, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday.

As editor of Samakalika Malayalam Weekly, a sister publication of TNIE, Nair was instrumental not only in grooming young talents, but also bringing out notable works of senior writers. An editor par excellence, his ability to identify budding talents was well known, as writers like V P Sivakumar and Narendra Prasad began under him. Later as Samakalika Malayalam editor, he carried columns from a host of veteran authors like M N Vijayan, Madhavikkutty, O V Vijayan and Malayattoor Ramakrishnan.

When TNIE launched Samakalika Malayalam, he brought in celebrated literary critic M Krishnan Nair, whose column Sahitya Varaphalam had a huge readership. Similarly, he brought iconic illustrator artist Namboothiri who ushered in a new perspective to the literary works that appeared in the weekly.

Under his editorial leadership, Samakalika Malayalam carried an array of noteworthy works like Chidambara Smarana by poet Balachandran Chullikkad.

Similarly one of the last major interviews of Communist ideologue EMS Namboodiripad was carried in Samakalika Malayalam.

As an editor he was never reluctant to stand up for what he believed was right.