Police to issue notice to GCDA over MLA Uma Thomas mishap

KOCHI: Following the accident in which Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas was seriously injured after falling off the dais erected as part of a dance event at JLN Stadium, Kaloor, on December 29 the Kochi City Police plans to issue a notice to the GCDA on Friday. The notice will seek details and documents related to the event.

“The report from PWD officials indicates that the construction of the dais was unsafe. We are planning to issue a notice to GCDA as part of the investigation. In the notice, we will seek documents related to the event,” said Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.

“We are also collecting information from witnesses and investigating the financial transactions of the event organisers and their bank accounts,” he said.

GCDA officials said they have not received any notice related to the incident yet.

“When the allotment letter was provided, we issued specific safety and security guidelines. The responsibility for ensuring safety during the event rested with the organisers, as well as law enforcement bodies such as the police, fire and rescue services, and the corporation. GCDA has sent a notice to the event’s organisers seeking clarification on various issues,” a GCDA source said.