Police to issue notice to GCDA over MLA Uma Thomas mishap

KOCHI: Following the accident in which Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas was seriously injured after falling off the dais erected as part of a dance event at JLN Stadium, Kaloor, on December 29 the Kochi City Police plans to issue a notice to the GCDA on Friday. The notice will seek details and documents related to the event.
“The report from PWD officials indicates that the construction of the dais was unsafe. We are planning to issue a notice to GCDA as part of the investigation. In the notice, we will seek documents related to the event,” said Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.
“We are also collecting information from witnesses and investigating the financial transactions of the event organisers and their bank accounts,” he said.
GCDA officials said they have not received any notice related to the incident yet.
“When the allotment letter was provided, we issued specific safety and security guidelines. The responsibility for ensuring safety during the event rested with the organisers, as well as law enforcement bodies such as the police, fire and rescue services, and the corporation. GCDA has sent a notice to the event’s organisers seeking clarification on various issues,” a GCDA source said.
The source said GCDA has decided to take a more direct role in overseeing safety and security alongside the event organisers. This was officially communicated by the GCDA chairman in a press release. He said the GCDA is prepared to respond to any notices from the authorities.
Divya Unni leaves for the US
Actor Divya Unni, who was a key performer at the event, has left for the US. Vimaladitya said she faced no restrictions on leaving as she was not booked in any case related to the event. “If necessary, she will be summoned for questioning,” he said.
The police have slapped additional charges against Nigosh Kumar, Mridanga Vision CEO A Shameer, Divya Unni’s friend Poornima and Nigosh’s wife for charges, including criminal breach of trust and offences of cheating and dishonesty.