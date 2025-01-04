63rd Kerala State School Arts Festival begins in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 63rd Kerala State School Arts Festival, renowned as the largest teenage arts festival in Asia, was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of over 10,000 participants, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt wishes to all students competing across 25 stages.

For the first time in the festival’s history, five traditional dance forms of Kerala's indigenous communities have been included in the competition. Alongside, events celebrating Sanskrit and Arabic literature are also being held.

Highlighting the significance of this inclusion, the CM said that this festival has become a confluence of ancient and classical arts, which is a matter of immense pride for Kerala.

Emphasizing the role of arts in education, the CM stated that cultural festivals are no longer extracurricular but integral to holistic development. “Art has the power to heal minds and nurture creativity. Education should not only uncover students' artistic potential but also help them develop as compassionate and capable individuals,” he said.

He reminded the participants of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage and its legacy of producing great artists. “Many who performed at this festival in the past have left their mark on Kerala’s cultural landscape. This platform is not just for competition but for igniting a passion for art that can shape the future,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also addressed the challenges artists face, citing historical examples like the struggles of playwright Thoppil Bhasi. He urged budding artists to cultivate resilience and determination to overcome adversities.

The Chief Minister also reflected on the Mundakai-Chooralmala landslide disaster that struck Kerala last year, affecting the education of children in the region. “Despite the challenges, the state government swiftly ensured the children received proper learning facilities. Today, the students of Vellarmala Government High School, who survived the calamity, will perform a group dance here—a testament to resilience and hope,” he added.

The CM paid homage to the late M T Vasudevan Nair, the legendary writer, filmmaker, and cultural icon, who passed away last year. “M T Vasudevan Nair’s works have always inspired generations of artists and students. This platform owes its vibrancy to such creative legacies,” he said.

Concluding his speech, he called upon the participants to embrace the festival’s spirit of camaraderie and cultural unity. He appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that the event remains free of unnecessary conflicts and remains a celebration of artistic excellence.

Declaring the festival open, the Chief Minister said, “The State School Arts Festival is a reflection of Kerala’s creative spirit, diversity, and cultural vibrancy. Let this platform inspire you to dream, create, and contribute to a brighter tomorrow.”

The inaugural ceremony marked the beginning of a week-long celebration of arts, with a wide range of competitions and performances set to captivate audiences across the state.