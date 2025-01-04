Congress seeks accountability for misuse of public funds

KOZHIKODE: The Periya double murder case verdict has ignited strong reactions from Congress leaders, who view it as a decisive blow to the CPM. Demanding accountability for the alleged misuse of public funds to defend the accused, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal labelled the CPM as a party that has abandoned communism for criminalism.

Addressing reporters in Kozhikode on Friday, Venugopal said, “The CPM has evolved into the Criminal Marxist Party of India. Despite the government’s protective shield for the accused, justice has prevailed for Kripesh and Sarath Lal and their grieving families. The CPM must repay the Rs 1.14 crore spent from public funds to defend the accused.”

Venugopal pledged continued support for the victims’ families and emphasised on their demand for maximum punishment for the perpetrators.

Echoing these sentiments, MP Shafi Parambil criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calling the verdict a personal and political setback for him. “This is a verdict against a chief minister who misused his office and public funds to shield criminals,” he said.

Shafi also accused the CPM of orchestrating and executing the murders, with party members allegedly scripting the crime. He called for stronger legal action and demanded that double life imprisonment be extended to more accused.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran expressed partial satisfaction with the verdict, emphasising that the families of Kripesh and Sarath Lal had hoped for maximum punishment. While welcoming the convictions, he asserted that the Congress would pursue further legal measures to expose those who orchestrated and facilitated the crime. “The CPM’s portrayal of the convicted as innocent is a grave injustice. We will fight until every conspirator is brought to justice,” Sudhakaran said.