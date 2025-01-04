Kerala HC proposes tribunal to address allegations of bias at kalolsavams

KOCHI: Expressing concern over allegations of bribery and bias involving judges at school kalolsavams, the Kerala High Court on Friday suggested constituting a tribunal headed by a retired HC judge to address disputes over results.

The court also opined that members of the judging panel for school arts festivals should be finalised only with the permission of the tribunal. Taking note of the gravity of the situation, the court said, “This is not just an individual grievance but points to something rotten in the conduct of kalolsavams.” It further questioned how a judge was included in the panel “solely based on a declaration” without verifying credentials.

The court also noted that numerous petitions have been filed before it over the announcement of Kalolsavam results. Most of these pertain to factual aspects that the court, under Article 226 of the Constitution, cannot ascertain or adjudicate.

This underscores the necessity of establishing a body akin to a tribunal or ombudsman to address grievances related to kalolsavams. If a tribunal is constituted, it should be chaired by a retired HC judge, and comprise two other members — one being a retired IAS officer chosen by the government, and the third member co-opted by the first two, it said.

Justice C Jayachandran directed the state government to file a response to these suggestions. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Neha Nair, who sought permission to participate in the state school festival in the Kuchipudi competition.