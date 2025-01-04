Periya twin-murder case: DNA samples and witness statements proved crucial

KOCHI: The DNA samples and statements of witnesses, and even the accused, turned crucial for the CBI to prove that 14 persons -- including CPM ex-MLA K V Kunhiraman -- were guilty in the Periya twin-murder case. According to CBI prosecutor Bobby Joseph Y, scientific evidence collected during the investigation came in handy during the trial at the CBI court.

The most crucial elements were DNA samples collected from material objects, he said.

“Third accused Suresh K M had attacked Sarath Lal using a sword. During the attack, the handle of the sword broke and Suresh suffered a minor injury. After recovering the sword and the broken handle, DNA samples were extracted. We could recover blood stains of both Suresh and Sharath Lal from the handle and the sword,” Bobby said.

After the arrest, Suresh was examined by Dr Jithin Raj at the hospital, he pointed out. The doctor found that the accused sustained injuries on his finger. When the doctor asked about the injury, Suresh admitted that he suffered the injury after the handle of the sword broke while attacking Sarath Lal. Suresh gave a similar answer before the magistrate court where he was taken to as part of the remand procedure.

“This was presented as crucial evidence in the case during the trial,” the CBI prosecutor said.

Similarly, a metallic sword without a handle, metallic pipes, and a rectangular pipe used by the accused to attack Youth Congress workers had traces of human blood, which was found to be of group B. And the DNA sample matched that of Sarath Lal.

Second accused Saji escaped after the attack in a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car. Samples of blood found on the door pad of the car matched Saji’s DNA.