Periya twin murder case: Not fully satisfied with verdict, say families of Kripesh, Sarath

KOCHI: Parents and close relatives of murdered Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal P K said the CBI court verdict was not fully satisfactory.

Kripesh’s father Krishnan P V, sister Krishnapriya, Sarath’s mother Latha and his sister Amritha were in court when the verdict was pronounced.

Speaking to reporters later, Latha said she and her family that those directly involved in the murder would be given capital punishment.

“We are not entirely satisfied with the judgment. However, it was due to the CBI investigation that CPM leaders now have to go to jail. It certainly gives us some happiness. However, we will request the CBI to file an appeal in a higher court so that the 10 people who were also get proper punishment,” she said.

Krishnan said he too was bothered that 10 persons, including some key conspirators, were acquitted. “We are only partially happy with the verdict. We want all the accused to be convicted. We have requested the CBI to file an appeal soon,” he said.

Krishnapriya said they had expected maximum punishment to the accused persons, including capital punishment to those directly involved in the murder.