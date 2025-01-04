Special cells for transgender persons are planned in more jails in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prisons department is mooting a proposal to set up special holding cells exclusively for prisoners from the transgender community in all jails in the state that have the required infrastructure.

Of the 58 jails in the state, only three — Palakkad district jail, Ernakulam district jail and Thiruvananthapuram sub-jail — currently have prison blocks or cells for transgender persons. Though the number of people serving jail term from the transgender community is very less in the state — only one at present — the department observes that, as in the case of the other two genders, the share of prisoners from the transgender community might also see an increase in future.

As per the proposal, special blocks will be set up for transwomen in women’s prisons in Viyyur, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram. Women officials will be in charge of supervising them. According to sources, the department plans to set up special blocks for transgender community members in at least one prison in a district.

“Though we have 58 prisons, not all have the adequate infrastructure to house transgender prisoners. We will first identify the prisons where we can set up the facility and with the help of the public works department, we will complete the construction,” said an official.