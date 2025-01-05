‘Becoming an actor has made me a better director’, says Director Shyamprasad

Director Shyamaprasad has completed 25 years in Malayalam cinema. An innate grasp of the workings of the female mind and heart, coupled with a non-judgemental gaze, makes Shyamaprasad stand out among his peers. In an interaction with TNIE, the award-winning filmmaker shares his take on cinema, politics, and his newfound love for acting. Excerpts

How has your filmmaking journey been over the past 25 years?

To me, it is a journey from one movie to the next. Each film brings new challenges and new people to work with. It is for the film historians and reviewers to take a call (smiles).

Compared to ‘Agnisakshi’, your next film ‘Kallu Kondoru Pennu’ was more commercial. You seem to have moved away from that. Why?

‘Agnisakshi’ garnered more respect, as its story was based on a celebrated novel. I believe I didn’t compromise much in terms of artistic integrity. ‘Kallu Kondoru Pennu’ was different in terms of artistic and cinematic values that I uphold. In fact, I learnt what shouldn’t be done through that film (smiles).

The idea was to make a film with a strong woman character as the lead. I thought the story had value, but when developed into a film, many compromises were required, something I shouldn’t have done. There are some issues on which, no matter what, you must not compromise. But I had to. For instance, the theme and the moulding of the character and its style. I have never made such a compromise again.

You are known as a filmmaker who only makes movies that are close to your heart…

I have done films based on my conviction, except once. I may or may not have succeeded. That’s a different matter. I tried not to compromise on the core values that the film ought to symbolise.

A grey tone dominates most of your movies, both thematically and character-wise…

That tone is deeply ingrained in me. The grey tone is an essential characteristic of art. Each theme you handle, every character you create, you look for that grey tone. You cannot brand them mere black or white.

What we see is a bunch of very real characters portrayed in a non-judgemental way by a filmmaker. Does this come naturally?

They can’t be (judgemental). The more you empathise with these characters, the deeper you want to go into them. There is a limit as an artist, but that has always been the attempt.