Kerala State School Arts Festival: English skits fail to connect

However, some of the teams took up a number of diverse themes to look relevant but ended up in “sound and fury signifying nothing”. “Some of the teams had brilliant scripts but the jarring background music and loud noises ended up drowning the dialogues or the message at the end,” said Sreedhanya R, a parent of one of the contestants. Another complaint was incoherent dialogue delivery, with participants trying to put on an English accent that sounded strange to most of the spectators.

Some of the skits resembled a mime performance, with too much focus on gestures, postures and facial expressions, said Jayakrishnan Nair, a theatre enthusiast who keenly watched the performances.

However, the performance of a few teams stood out for conveying socially relevant messages in a lucid manner. A call to the girl children to equip themselves to deal with abusers, a performance that depicted man-animal conflict, and a message to the general public to be wary of debt traps laid by corporates were some of the themes that were well-received by the audience.

Interestingly, one of the teams took potshots at the Union government by referring to its pet projects such as the construction of toilets under the Swachch Bharat Mission and also the flayed attempts to make the Constitution ‘irrelevant’.

A total of 18 teams participated in the competition. Of them, 15 teams secured A grades and two teams bagged B grades.