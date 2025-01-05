Nine RSS-BJP workers guilty of DYFI activist’s murder

KANNUR: After nearly two decades, the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court has delivered verdict in the 2005 murder case of DYFI activist Rijith, 25, in Kannur’s Kannapuram. The court found nine RSS-BJP activists guilty of murder, closing a case that had remained a symbol of long-standing political tensions in the region. The sentence will be delivered on January 7.

The murder, which occurred on October 3, 2005, followed a heated dispute over the establishment of an RSS branch in the area. Rijith, a member of the CPM’s Kannapuram branch and an active DYFI worker, was brutally hacked to death near the Thachankandi temple while returning from work. Three of his companions, DYFI activists K V Nikesh, R S Vikas, and K N Vamal, were also attacked.

After the long trial, Judge Ruby K Jose convicted nine of the 10 accused individuals. The third accused, Ajesh, passed away during trial. Those found guilty include V V Sudhakaran, K T Jayesh, C P Ranjith, P P Ajeendran, I V Anil, V V Srikanth, V V Sreejith, P P Rajesh, and T V Bhaskaran.

Rijith’s mother, Janaki, and sister, Sreeja, were present in court to hear the verdict. Their reaction was deeply emotional as they reflected on the prolonged wait for justice.

“We are relieved that the accused have been found guilty. It took us 19 years and three months to hear this verdict,” said a visibly moved Janaki. “Rijith’s father waited 17 years but passed away two years ago. Now, I’m left alone and have nothing more to say.”

The killing occurred amid escalating tension between the CPM and the RSS over control of local political activities. A police investigation led by then Valapattanam Circle Inspector T P Premarajan found that the attack was related to a dispute over opening an RSS office near the Thachankandi temple. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Nikesh, one of the survivors of the attack.

Local residents K Umesh, P P Sajeevan, Court Property Clerk V C Jayarajan, village officer P V Aravindan, P K Balan, forensic surgeon Dr S Gopalakrishna Pillai, Dr Vidyadharan, Dr Hilary Salam, scientific officer A Babu, police photographer P V Surendran, police officers A V George, T P Premarajan, K Purushothaman, Prakashan and K Raveendran were the major prosecution witnesses. Special prosecutor advocate B P Saseendran appeared for the prosecution.