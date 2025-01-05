Uma Thomas taken off ventilator

KOCHI: Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, who had been in critical condition following a fall from the VIP gallery at Kaloor Stadium on December 29, has shown significant improvement in her health. According to updates from her doctors, she was taken off the ventilator around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Dr. Krishnanunni Polakkulath, medical director of Renai Medicity, stated that an expert team made the decision to remove her from ventilator support as her lung condition, despite the presence of extrapulmonary oedema, was stable. "Her vitals and counts remain stable, and we will continue intensive care," he added.

Previously, the MLA regained consciousness and recognized her family, though she does not remember the incident. The medical team also reported that she has been moderately able to breathe on her own. A recent update on her official Facebook page revealed she had moved her limbs and even wished everyone a happy New Year.