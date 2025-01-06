Kerala: One-third of prisoners’ earnings to go towards Victim Relief Fund

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has ordered remitting one-third of prisoners’ earnings from jail chores to the Victim Relief Fund. The prisons department has been asked to comply with the directive, which will come into effect this month.

The government took the decision based on a Supreme Court directive and also considering the plight of victims of crimes, who have to wait for long to get compensation. However, the move will deal a huge blow to prisoners who earn meagre amounts as wages.

The wages of prisoners range from Rs 63 to Rs 168 per day in central jails, while inmates of open jails can earn up to Rs 230 a day. Half the total earnings is earmarked as ‘family portion’, which is meant to address the needs of their families. The rest goes towards their rehabilitation and canteen purchases.

Sources with the prisons department said the new decision will affect prisoners adversely. “For a prisoner earning Rs 63 a day, what will be left after one-third of the amount is deducted?” asked a prison official.

Sources said the department had recommended increasing the basic wage of prisoners by 50%. Had that been accepted, it would have reduced the impact of the new directive on prisoners, a source said.

“The work that prisoners do is also part of corrective measures. Since they earn money, they remain motivated. If their earnings are cut drastically, they will be reluctant to do the chores. It will be difficult to force them to take up labour,” the source said.

Usually, convicted prisoners are deployed for various menial jobs in jails. But remand prisoners as well as those sentenced for simple imprisonment are also allowed to take up such works if they so desire.

In effect, the government decision will hurt the prospects of all types of prisoners.