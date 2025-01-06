Kerala State School Arts Festival: Champion district, school to get TNIE cash awards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an initiative to promote young talent, The New Indian Express in association with Mariyas Herbal Hair Care Oil will give a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh to the district which tops the points tally in the 63rd State School Arts Festival currently in progress in Thiruvananthapuram. Besides, a cash prize of Rs 50,000 will be presented to the school with the most points.

The awards will be presented at the valedictory function slated to be held at the Central Stadium, the main venue, on Wednesday. Education Minister V Sivankutty, along with the representatives of The New Indian Express and Mariyas Herbal Hair Care Oil, will give away the prizes.

The official communication in this regard was issued by General Education Department Additional Director General R S Shibu, who is also the general convener of the State School Arts Festival.