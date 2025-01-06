Kerala State School Arts Festival: Paniya nritham event plays to themes of tribal identity,livelihood

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “It’s an art form that innately resonates in our hearts, something that’s deeply engraved in our lives. We’ve been performing since childhood. It’s a pleasure to perform in front of such a large crowd!” exclaimed Akhina, Toly, Devika, Rakhitha, Bhavya, Manisha and Vaishnavika.

The girls from Team Wayanad had just finished their ‘Paniya nritham’ performance — one of the five tribal dance forms that marked their debut at the 63rd State School Arts Festival. Seven of the 12 team members of the Government Model Residential School, Kaniyambetta, hail from the very community that gave rise to the art form — the Paniya tribes of Wayanad.

“We are confident,” they chorused, their excitement at its peak, as they emerged after completing their performance in the HSS category. The group also had members from the Kattunaika and Adiyar communities. With their hair swept high, the girls dolled up in black blouses, white dhothis, traditional rosaries, and large earrings bagged an ‘A’ grade.

The final performance in the Paniya dance competition (HSS category) sprang a surprise, as an all-boys team from Pathanamthitta took the stage in an event dominated by girls. The team from Vadasserikkara Model Residential School featured four participants who grew up learning the dance form at home.

Anand Gopal, Sharath Ramesh, Jishnu K and Hareesh Babu, from the Paniya community in Wayanad, put on a power-packed performance, lifting the mood at the Nishagandhi auditorium.