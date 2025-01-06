Road accident deaths decline for second straight year in Kerala, with 366 less deaths in 2024

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant boost to road safety efforts, the state has recorded a decline in road accident fatalities for the second consecutive year. Fatalities dropped from 4,080 in 2023 to 3,714 in 2024, a 9% reduction that saw 366 less deaths, according to data release by the motor vehicle department on Sunday.

For the first time since 2011-- keeping aside the Covid lockdown years of 2020 and 2021 -- the number of annual road accident deaths has fallen below the 4,000 mark. In 2023, there was 5.5% fatality decline compared to the preceding year. Although December witnessed a few tragic accidents involving children and families, the month recorded only 260 fatalities -- a notable drop of 33% compared to the same period in 2023. A the same time, the total number of road accidents in 2024 stood at 48,836, showing a slight rise from 48,091 in 2023.

Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said the department will analyse the accident data to intervene in segments that are at high risk. “We have tightened driving tests and made vehicle inspections more scientific by removing subjective elements. Additionally, we plan to make the learner’s test more rigorous by introducing a hazard perception test,” he said.

The proposed hazard perception test, a computer-based system, will evaluate drivers’ responses to real-world scenarios such as pedestrians crossing unexpectedly or negotiating sharp curves. “This will test drivers’ alertness and readiness. We will provide sufficient time for the public to adapt to this system before implementation,” Nagaraju said.

He also said that the department will introduce a probationary period for the first two years after getting a driving licence. The licence shall be suspended or revoked based on the penalty points accumulated by the drivers for various offences committed during the probationary period and thereafter.

Last November, the department had launched Mission Zero to achieve zero fatalities by 2040. The programme focuses on analysing high-risk categories such as pedestrians, motorcyclists, and heavy vehicle drivers to implement targeted interventions to reduce risks.

Despite the progress in 2024, the reduction in fatalities fell short of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety’s target of a 25%decline. The committee, during a review meeting in 2022, had observed that over 70% of the accidents in the state can be averted.