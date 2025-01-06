UDF expansion: Demand rises for BDJS, Welfare Party inclusion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the UDF having retained its seats in the by-elections, apprehension is growing among constituents about the front’s ability to effect a smooth comeback in the 2026 assembly elections. The concerns have led to demands from certain UDF partners to expand the front by bringing various political parties and community groups into its fold.

C P John, the UDF secretary, has demanded that the front leadership consider inducting parties like BDJS, which is now with the BJP-led NDA, and Welfare Party, an offshoot of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

“UDF must cooperate with the Welfare Party by incorporating them into the front. UDF should also consider other options like bringing in BDJS,” John, who is also the CMP general secretary, told TNIE.

He has communicated his opinion to the Congress, the leading party in the UDF.

In a tight triangular contest, the BJP polling more than 30,000 votes increases LDF’s chances in the elections, John said. “In the Chelakkara bypoll, BJP played a spoiler’s role. A large section of anti-incumbency votes did not go to UDF’s kitty. The BJP-BDJS combination is critical. SNDP is strong in central and southern Kerala. By aligning with BJP, BDJS is only getting subjective satisfaction, not objective satisfaction,” he added.

Though the UDF is yet to discuss the subject, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the front would broaden its base.