Who is the influential person stalking Malayalam actress Honey Rose?

Malayalam actor Honey Rose has claimed that an influential person is following her everywhere and humiliating her continuously.

She has shared a post on Meta (previously Facebook) saying that the person is making ambiguous statements aimed at her. Honey Rose said that recently that individual invited her to an event which she declined to accept. Following this he is continuously stalking her.

Sexual remarks were made against her with the intention to demean women and were followed by actions with the same intent, she said.

Honey Rose said the man had been "vengefully stalking and insulting her" with "derogatory remarks" as she refused to attend a function organised by him. The actress mentioned without disclosing his name.

She also questioned whether a person can insult a woman because he is rich and whether the legal system in our country offers protection against this.

"One’s personal freedom isn’t the freedom to hurt or insult another’s freedom,” she wrote.

Following this, she lodged a police complaint on Sunday.