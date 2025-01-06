Wild elephant tramples tribal man to death in Kerala's Nilambur

MALAPPURAM: A 37-year-old man from Cholanaikkan community was killed in wild elephant attack in a forest region in Nilambur. The deceased, identified as Mani, was a resident of the Poochappara settlement in the Karulai forest range.

Though the incident occurred around 6.45 pm on Saturday, Mani could be admitted to the Nilambur District Hospital only around 11 pm, as the attack took place deep inside the forest. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to injuries later.

The elephant attacked Mani as he was returning home after dropping his daughter, Meena, at a hostel in Palemad under the Tribal Development Department.

At the time of the attack, Mani was accompanied by his five-year-old son, two elderly individuals, and two others aged 18. They all fled in different directions to save themselves.

After the incident, Mani’s brother, Ayyappan, reached the site and carried him about 1.5 km through the forest to a location accessible by vehicles.

With the assistance from forest officials, Mani was transported in a jeep to Cherupuzha and then taken to the Nilambur District Hospital in an ambulance. Unfortunately, his injuries proved fatal.

Vinod, a local resident, recounted the miraculous escape of Mani’s child. “The child, who was in Mani’s arms, fell to the ground during the attack and was rescued by others,” he told reporters.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran expressed grief over the incident and assured financial assistance to Mani’s family. The department announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh to be handed over immediately.

“Considering that Mani was the sole breadwinner of the family, a temporary job will be provided to his wife. Additionally, the government will bear the educational expenses of Mani’s children,” a forest department official said.

The swift announcement of financial aid comes after a protest led by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar. Protestors vandalised the District Forest Office in Nilambur and took out a march to the district hospital, accusing the laxity of government that led to Mani’s death.

“This is not just a death due to wild elephant attack. Mani died of excessive bleeding from his injuries, which could have been prevented. This should be treated as murder sponsored by the government,” said the MLA.