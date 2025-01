KOCHI: It was a covenant — sealed with water — between the narrative and the reader that had to be kept. And, when a group of ten women from New York flew down to Kerala last month to experience the life and experiences narrated in Abraham Verghese’s epic novel, ‘The Covenant of Water,’ they could not help but feel the awakening that comes from the pages of a beloved tome coming alive.

The novel by the US-based physician and author, published in 2023, is set in Kerala — in a fictional riverside town of Parambil — and follows three generations of a Christian family.

It was inspired by Verghese’s mother Mariam, who wrote a 100-page manuscript on her family’s life and stories. After the novel was on the New York Times bestseller list for 37 weeks, it gained further traction when talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey bought the movie rights. The visiting women from the Big Apple, aged between 68 and 72, had read the book after it was selected to Oprah’s book club.

As part of their one-week trip, they spent a day at the Madukakkunnu farm, in Kottayam, run by Jose Dominic, a pioneer of sustainable tourism, to experience the cuisine, nature, lifestyle, culture and traditions described in the book.

Minnesota public radio journalist Kerri Miller, who is also the founder of SirenSojourns, an adventure travel company for people who love to read, curated the travel. Miller, who terms herself as ‘chief enthusiast’, said she planned the trip to Kerala along the places mentioned in Verghese’s over 700-page novel after she interviewed him as part of a book tour.

Another ‘Covenant’-themed trip to Kerala is planned for Nov

Miller, however, couldn’t accompany the group since she was denied a visa. “I’m a huge fan of Dr Abraham Verghese and decided the night of the interview with him in 2023 that I wanted to bring a group of travellers to the setting of the book,” she told TNIE via email.

“I chose Verghese’s book because I had interviewed him on stage for a literary series called Talking Volumes. And I absolutely love the book!” she said.