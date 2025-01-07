In a first, Punjabi couple registers marriage in Kerala

KOCHI: The pomp and splendour of the usual Punjabi wedding was missing for sure, but Mantej Singh, 29, and Inderpreet Kaur, 28, were the centre of attention at the cramped sub-registrar office at the heart of Kochi city.

On Monday morning, the duo made history, becoming the first Sikh couple to register their marriage in Kerala. The couple will have a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony as well at the Golden Temple in Amritsar later this year.

Everyone at the sub-registrar office was curious to know why the duo wanted to make this ‘Kerala record’.

“My son-in-law works in Australia and my daughter Inderpreet is a Paris-based fashion designer. There is a six-month gap before their wedding in traditional Punjabi style. We decided to register their marriage in Kerala so that my daughter could apply for the ‘spouse visa’. The Indian Marriage Certificate has a higher value than that of many other countries. I’ve been residing in Kochi for a long time. Hence, we thought to register the marriage here itself,” said Surender Singh, who has been living in Kochi with his family for nearly six decades.

While ‘Nimmy’, as Inderpreet is affectionately called, is a successful fashion designer and was even associated with the 2024 Paris Olympics, her spouse is an entrepreneur settled in Australia. Surender is into the automobile spare parts business and owns a shop at Banerji Road.