Kerala Congress (M) returning to UDF? Jose K Mani sets record straight

KOTTAYAM: Amid rumours surrounding Kerala Congress (M)’s return to the UDF, party chairman Jose K Mani on Monday categorically denied all the speculations and accused the Congress-led front of spreading false reports to divert attention from the internal conflicts plaguing itself.

Jose said none had been tasked with setting the political agenda of the KC(M).

“A power struggle for leadership is going on within the UDF. In order to hide this conflict, there is a concerted move to spread misinformation that the KC(M) will be switching alliances. Despite repeatedly affirming the political stance of KC(M), some are spreading the same baseless news. Nevertheless, some people have now realized that KC(M) was the backbone of UDF politics,” Jose said.

Jose’s statement followed reports that the UDF was making concerted efforts to bring the KC(M) back to its fold with the active backing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Catholic Church.

There are speculations that the IUML may offer its Thiruvambady assembly seat to Jose in exchange for the Pala constituency, although IUML has denied the claims. The potential seat exchange is aimed at preventing conflicts within the UDF in Pala, currently held by ally Mani C Kappen.

Another option for Jose is the Kaduthuruthy seat currently held by KC Joseph group leader Mons Joseph, with reports suggesting that IUML may offer Thiruvambady in such a scenario.

Sources from the Church, however, refuted any involvement in efforts to bring the KC(M) back to the UDF.

Dismissed the rumours, Jose likened the “false propaganda”, particularly about a specific assembly seat, to predicting the future of an unborn child through astrology.

He also said as a member of the LDF in Kerala and a constituent party of the INDIA bloc at the national level, KC(M) was committed to working towards the political empowerment of Left-wing, secular, and democratic organisations across the country.

He also said the KC(M) had joined the LDF by taking a firm political stand when the party was expelled from the UDF for no reason.

“That same political situation still exists. Moreover, the conditions are conducive for a strong LDF advancement in the upcoming local body elections. It is this fear that prompts some people to constantly spread fake news about the party,” Jose said.