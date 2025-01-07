Kerala: CPI raises a toast to comrades, with rider

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind move by a communist party, the Kerala unit of the CPI has freed its cadre from the age-old taboo of overconsumption of alcohol, but with a rider — don’t overdo it.

In a new code of conduct approved by the party state council, the CPI has advised its leaders and cadre to “refrain from habitual drinking” and “not to tarnish the reputation of the party by being in a drunken state in public places”. Till now, there was a blanket ban on CPI workers consuming alcohol.

However, CPI’s fraternal organisation, the CPM, continues with its rigid stand against alcoholism. The CPM expels its cadre once it’s proved that they consumed alcohol.

It was in its 1992 special national organisational conference in Thrissur that the CPI passed its first code of conduct. The party has revised the stand after 33 years. The new code of conduct, in possession of TNIE, however, clarifies that abstinence from alcohol is the CPI policy.

“We should protect the moral values of society, and also be a model for others by way of our personal life. The cadre should, through their behavior, earn the respect and trust of the public,” the new model code said.

New model code instructs the cadre to lead simple life

“The party workers and masses expect a communist party worker, especially in an elected party post, to work as a model politician upholding Leninist organisational principles,” the new model code said.