Kerala: CPI raises a toast to comrades, with rider

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind move by a communist party, the Kerala unit of the CPI has freed its cadre from the age-old taboo of overconsumption of alcohol, but with a rider — don’t overdo it.
In a new code of conduct approved by the party state council, the CPI has advised its leaders and cadre to “refrain from habitual drinking” and “not to tarnish the reputation of the party by being in a drunken state in public places”. Till now, there was a blanket ban on CPI workers consuming alcohol.
However, CPI’s fraternal organisation, the CPM, continues with its rigid stand against alcoholism. The CPM expels its cadre once it’s proved that they consumed alcohol.
It was in its 1992 special national organisational conference in Thrissur that the CPI passed its first code of conduct. The party has revised the stand after 33 years. The new code of conduct, in possession of TNIE, however, clarifies that abstinence from alcohol is the CPI policy.
“We should protect the moral values of society, and also be a model for others by way of our personal life. The cadre should, through their behavior, earn the respect and trust of the public,” the new model code said.
New model code instructs the cadre to lead simple life
“The party workers and masses expect a communist party worker, especially in an elected party post, to work as a model politician upholding Leninist organisational principles,” the new model code said.
There was no criticism of the new instructions in the party executive. “It is a stance taken to keep with the changing times,” a senior CPI leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “If we decide to take a tough stand, where will we find cadre? The times have changed. We cannot prohibit anything, only control and reduce its impact,” he said.
The new model code also instructed the cadre to lead a simple life and set a model to other party workers. People’s representatives, from MLAs to local body members, should not approach the government with recommendations related to subjects of corruption and allegations.
“No one should pressurise or influence the government which is against the view and position of the party. MPs and MLAs should attend parliament and assembly sessions and report the summary of the proceedings to the party and the public. Cadre should not accept dowry. They should not be part of any rituals or programmes propagating superstition. They should not be part of casteist or communal activities,” it said.
CPI has also fixed criteria for fund collection from the public for party purposes. “The party branches should not collect more than Rs 1,000 from individuals. For local committees the limit is fixed at Rs 5,000, and Rs 25,000 for mandalam committees. For district committees the limit is Rs 1 lakh. However, funds should not be collected from dubious individuals and mafia organisations. Funds should be collected from government employees in proportion to their salary,” it said.