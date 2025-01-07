Kerala police go gender neutral with oath for passing-out parade

KOCHI: It’s the turn of Kerala police to go woke. Marking a significant step toward gender neutrality, the force is eliminating a wording in its Malayalam oath for new officers that is predominantly discriminatory and male-oriented. The phrase ‘male police officer’ has been replaced with ‘member of the force’.

A circular in this regard was issued by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham, on behalf of the home department, and forwarded to officials under List B. The core part of the oath now reads: “As a member of the police force, I solemnly pledge to perform my duties and responsibilities to the best of my abilities.”

The change comes five years after Kerala police celebrated 2020 as the ‘Year of Women-Friendly Initiatives,’ when the-then DGP emphasised on eliminating discriminatory and gendered terms in official references and communications.

“There are no differences in duties, duty hours, or even duty shifts between male and female officers. We all serve the public without any classification. Implementing gender-neutral terms is a matter of pride for us and adds value to our work,” said Sheeja, an officer with the Women’s Cell in Aluva. These are positive moves that are indicative of the gradual shift in the mindset of the force, she added.

Kochi Deputy Commissioner Aswathy Gigi also welcomed the move. “Gender-neutral terms should always be welcomed, and this is a commendable step. It represents a positive change,” she said. Addressing concerns about the continued use of gender-specific terms like Vanitha Police Station and Women’s Cell, she stressed, “These terms are intended to create confidence and provide a sense of safety, especially among women.”

Applauding the initiative, south zone IG S Syamsundar emphasised the contributions of female officers. “The force has a significant number of female officers serving across various roles. Any gender-neutral initiative boosts their confidence and reinforces the value of their service,” he said. He added that the collaborative efforts of both male and female officers are vital to building a better police force.

Former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan termed the shift a step in the right direction. However, he stressed the need for simplicity and clarity in the processes of the department. “For this, a concise and cohesive legal framework is essential,” he stated. “Several initiatives, including steps toward gender neutrality, were also introduced and implemented during my tenure,” Thiruvanchoor added.