Kerala State School Arts Festival: Can ‘brain in a jar’ have your attention, please!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stall belonging to Project X, a comprehensive sex education campaign, has quickly become a major attraction at the State School Arts Festival, drawing in students, parents, and teachers visiting the main venue.

Breaking away from the traditional perception of sex education stalls, the one put up by Project X features an unexpected display: a preserved human brain encased in a glass jar. The exhibit introduces the fascinating concept that the brain is the largest sex organ in the human body, setting the stage for deeper discussions on relationships, consent, and emotional decision-making.

The stall’s success is clearly reflected in the enthusiastic feedback shared by visitors on the feedback wall, with many noting their positive shift in perception about sex education.

Comprehensive sex education aims to provide students with a thorough understanding of human sexuality, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to make informed and responsible decisions regarding their sexual health and relationships.

At the same time, an analysis of the games and questionnaires presented at the stall revealed that many students still possess a limited understanding of these crucial topics. “I was initially puzzled about why a brain would be part of a sex education stall. But the volunteer explained how the brain controls our emotions and decision-making, which is essential in understanding relationships and consent,” said Ananya R, a second-year undergraduate student from Ernakulam, who visited the stall while accompanying her sister to the Thiruvathirakali competition.

Project X coordinator Nimmy Augustine said the stall has attracted not just students but parents and teachers.

“Parents were particularly surprised to learn that their parenting style plays a crucial role in comprehensive sex education. Parents are often the first sources of guidance on sex, relationships, and personal values. Their approach can greatly influence how children navigate and understand these important topics,” she explained.

