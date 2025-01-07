Kerala State School Arts Festival: For SKV HSS students in Palode, Kalolsavam and money matter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school tucked away in remote Palode in Thiruvananthapuram, sharing borders with hilly terrains and sprawling plantation space. A school where most students are from economically weaker sections and which itself is not affluent to fund its projects.
Yet, SKV HSS in Nanniyode will not compromise on the opportunities it offers students. This Kalolsavam, 52 of its students are participating in 12 events, and are racking up ‘A’ grades in individual as well as group events, after months of practice for perfection.
However, every year, before they embark on the quest to be the best, the school and students have to take up another challenge – raising money for the props, costumes, trainers and everything else they would require for the fest.“Participation in the Kalolsavam requires a minimum of Rs 6 lakh if we avoid star events like group dance.
We have to shell out anywhere from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for events like vattappattu, poorakkali, parichamuttu and drama,” says political science teacher Aneesh M S, who also coordinates youth festival training and activities. Before Kalolsavam 2022, the school registered participation in stray individual events.
After 2022, the students were motivated to take the Kalolsavam seriously. However, funds remained a bother. Since most students are children of plantation workers, seeking money from them is not an option, says Aneesh. “The school too lacks the wherewithal to fund it fully. So, we organise events such as scrap challenge and coupon challenge to raise money,” he says.
The training begins seven to eight months before the fest, when trainers arrive periodically to impart lessons. “The trainers must be of high quality for the students to win prizes at the Kalolsavam. They known our situation and hence, provide services on economical rates,” says Aneesh.
“In between the training and classes, we split into groups, go out, and collect scrap from houses, which is then sold to raise money for the festival. This time, we conducted a coupon challenge and raised around Rs 1.5 lakh,” says Ajin Krishna M S, a Class 12 student of SKV HSS competing in ottanthullal and other group events. “The remaining money is pooled in by the management, teachers, and students. However, the students’ activities ease the burden of the school and parents,” says Aneesh.
From finishing 19th at the HSS district level and sending no students to the state level in 2022, then finishing third in the district level and sending 52 students for 11 events in 2023-24, to being adjudged overall winner at the district level and sending 52 students for 12 contests this year, the school and its students have come a long way. “Yet, we can only encourage participation in group items. For rare individual participation, like Ajin’s in ottanthullal, we pool in money,” says Aneesh. Ajin’s father works in a petrol bunk
Meanwhile, his exposure to ottanthullal has opened up avenues Ajin says he would like to explore after studies. “The best trainers from across the state are brought to us. Thus, we learn nuances we would otherwise not know,” he says.