Kerala State School Arts Festival: For SKV HSS students in Palode, Kalolsavam and money matter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school tucked away in remote Palode in Thiruvananthapuram, sharing borders with hilly terrains and sprawling plantation space. A school where most students are from economically weaker sections and which itself is not affluent to fund its projects.

Yet, SKV HSS in Nanniyode will not compromise on the opportunities it offers students. This Kalolsavam, 52 of its students are participating in 12 events, and are racking up ‘A’ grades in individual as well as group events, after months of practice for perfection.

However, every year, before they embark on the quest to be the best, the school and students have to take up another challenge – raising money for the props, costumes, trainers and everything else they would require for the fest.“Participation in the Kalolsavam requires a minimum of Rs 6 lakh if we avoid star events like group dance.

We have to shell out anywhere from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for events like vattappattu, poorakkali, parichamuttu and drama,” says political science teacher Aneesh M S, who also coordinates youth festival training and activities. Before Kalolsavam 2022, the school registered participation in stray individual events.

After 2022, the students were motivated to take the Kalolsavam seriously. However, funds remained a bother. Since most students are children of plantation workers, seeking money from them is not an option, says Aneesh. “The school too lacks the wherewithal to fund it fully. So, we organise events such as scrap challenge and coupon challenge to raise money,” he says.