Leaders hesitant to take firm stand on Nilambur MLA Anvar’s entry into UDF

MALAPPURAM: Though UDF leaders came out against the state government for arresting MLA P V Anvar and extended their support to his protest demanding a solution to the wild animal attacks, they were hesitant to take a clear stance on his entry into the UDF. Statements by UDF leaders suggest that the front remains divided on the matter.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan expressed concern over the amendment to the Forest Act and the frequent wild animal attacks. “When an animal kills a person, the local MLA should stand with the people protesting against the government’s apathy that led to the loss of a human life. Arresting a legislator for protesting on behalf of the people is undemocratic,” he said.

However, when asked whether the upcoming UDF meeting would discuss Anvar’s entry into the front, Satheesan firmly said that the matter would not be on the agenda.

RSP leader Shibu Baby John said it was premature to take a decision about Anvar’s inclusion in the UDF. “It is unclear what Anvar’s political stand is. Harshly criticising individuals one by one on a daily basis does not reflect a coherent political stance,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy Opposition leader P K Kunhalikutty criticised the government and indicated that Anvar’s entry into the UDF would be discussed. “The government has failed to take action to protect people from wild animal attacks. Even as several people are killed in such attacks, the government remains indifferent. UDF parties, including IUML, are planning protests on the issue. Arresting Anvar for raising concerns about wild animal attacks is unjustifiable,” Kunhalikutty said.