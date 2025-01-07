Suicide note released by Wayanad DCC treasurer’s kin reveals controversy

KALPETTA: The family of Wayanad DCC treasurer N M Vijayan and his son, who died by suicide, have released more letters and a suicide note written by the leader, putting the Wayanad DCC leadership in a spot. The letters and notes were found stored under Vijayan’s eldest son Vijesh’s bed. Vijesh handed over the note to the police on Monday.

The suicide note contains allegations of debt, the incident of taking bribes in the cooperative bank, and the insult that no one cared about him during the crisis despite standing with the Congress party. In addition, the letter sent to KPCC president K Sudhakaran mentions that MLA I C Balakrishnan had taken money for appointments in various cooperative banks.

Vijayan and his son died on December 27. In his letter, Vijayan narrated the details of the amounts collected from different candidates for appointments in Congress-ruled cooperative banks, the names of Congress leaders who received these funds, including I C Balakrishnan, N D Appachan and K K Gopinathan, and the loans he took for paying back these amounts. Vijayan mentioned in his suicide note that he wanted this note to be handed over to Congress leaders, and directed his son Vijesh to wait for 10 days and then hand it over to the Wayanad district police chief.

“I have taken a loan of Rs7 lakh for repaying the bribe amount for appointment at the Sultan Bathery Urban Cooperative Bank as well as for meeting the expenses of several party activities on the instructions of I C Balakrishnan. My financial liabilities are not known to my family members. My son’s family should not suffer owing to this. If I revealed these matters before my death, I can’t bear to witness that I became the one to cause insult to the party. However, the party hasn’t taken any step to solve my financial crisis. Therefore, if I die due to mental pressure, the persons I mentioned should be held responsible for it,” Vijayan stated in his note.